The Garvin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help regarding a property crime.
A 2011 Ford F-150 with a chrome brush guard and white bed cover was reported stolen on Feb. 5, 2020.
Also stolen was a grey 16-foot trailer with bright orange Zafety locks on the lugs loaded with 5 to 10 new Bridgstone 11R22.5 tires and rims.
The truck shown in the photo is the actual one taken.
If you have any information, please call Garvin County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-211-STOP/855-211-7867.
Your tip could earn you up to $1,000. All information received will remain anonymous.
