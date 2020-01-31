The Garvin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help regarding a property crime.
This Lincoln Ranger welder, trailer and oxygen/acetylene tank set with regulators and hoses were stolen from the Lindsay area.
The theft was on Jan. 23 or Jan. 24.
If you have any information, call Garvin County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-211-STOP (855-211-7867).
Your tip could earn you up to $1,000. All information received will remain anonymous.
