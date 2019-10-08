Garvin County Crime Stoppers

The Garvin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help regarding a property crime.

The theft on Aug. 3 occurred south of Lindsay. Several items were stolen including:

1. Black with red pinstripe, full cage new trash trailer – $5,000.

2. 3" Honda water pump and hoses – $2,500.

3. Black and yellow Champion generator – $600.

4. Rock bar – $37.

5. 30 gallon air compressor – $1,600.

6. Mathey beveling machine 16" – $4,800.

7. Mathey beveling machine 12" – $2,500.

7. Paint gun Nova 395 blue – $400.

8. Dewalt hand tools – $1,000.

9. Pressure washer – $500.

10. 1/4" strap – $30.

Please refer to Garvin County Case Number 2019-0994 when calling in your tip.

If you have any information, please call Garvin County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-211-STOP.

Your tip could earn you up to $1,000. All information received will remain anonymous.

