The Garvin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help regarding a property crime.
The theft on Aug. 3 occurred south of Lindsay. Several items were stolen including:
1. Black with red pinstripe, full cage new trash trailer – $5,000.
2. 3" Honda water pump and hoses – $2,500.
3. Black and yellow Champion generator – $600.
4. Rock bar – $37.
5. 30 gallon air compressor – $1,600.
6. Mathey beveling machine 16" – $4,800.
7. Mathey beveling machine 12" – $2,500.
7. Paint gun Nova 395 blue – $400.
8. Dewalt hand tools – $1,000.
9. Pressure washer – $500.
10. 1/4" strap – $30.
Please refer to Garvin County Case Number 2019-0994 when calling in your tip.
If you have any information, please call Garvin County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-211-STOP.
Your tip could earn you up to $1,000. All information received will remain anonymous.
