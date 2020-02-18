The Garvin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help regarding a property crime.
A white, four-door, 2015 Nissan Altima with tinted windows was stolen on Feb. 17 from south of Wynnewood.
The victim’s wallet containing personal documents and credit cards was inside the vehicle at the time of the theft.
The vehicle depicted in the photo is not the actual car that was stolen.
If you have any information, call Garvin County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-211-STOP/855-211-7867.
Your tip could earn you up to $1,000. All information received will remain anonymous.
