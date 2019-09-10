The Garvin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help regarding a property crime. The theft occurred west of Foster.
• Several items were stolen including:
• 2019 Scag Tiger II 61” wide Diesel mower
• 2002 Kubota Mule 4 wheel drive diesel
• GP7500 Generac auto start generator
• Air compressor Sear’s vertical
• Dewalt Cordless screw guns x2
• Band steel cutting saw
• Sears Circular saw
• Pex pipe crimpers set
• Metric and standard wrenches and sockets
• Miscellaneous hand tools
• Xbox 360 and games
• PlayStation 2 and games
• WII and games
• DELL laptop
• Washing machine front load
• Dryer
The theft occurred between August 25 and September 4.
Please refer to Garvin County Case Number 2019-1134 when calling in your tip.
If you have any information, please call Garvin County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-211-STOP.
Your tip could earn you up to $1,000. All information received will remain anonymous.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.