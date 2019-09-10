Garvin County Crime Stoppers

The Garvin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help regarding a property crime. The theft occurred west of Foster.

• Several items were stolen including:

• 2019 Scag Tiger II 61” wide Diesel mower

• 2002 Kubota Mule 4 wheel drive diesel

• GP7500 Generac auto start generator

• Air compressor Sear’s vertical

• Dewalt Cordless screw guns x2

• Band steel cutting saw

• Sears Circular saw

• Pex pipe crimpers set

• Metric and standard wrenches and sockets

• Miscellaneous hand tools

• Xbox 360 and games

• PlayStation 2 and games

• WII and games

• DELL laptop

• Washing machine front load

• Dryer

The theft occurred between August 25 and September 4.

Please refer to Garvin County Case Number 2019-1134 when calling in your tip.

If you have any information, please call Garvin County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-211-STOP.

Your tip could earn you up to $1,000. All information received will remain anonymous.

