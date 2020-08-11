The Garvin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help regarding a property crime.
A grey 16-foot Road Boss trailer with a John Deere Z737 60-inch mower and a Husqvarna leaf blower were stolen north of Pauls Valley.
The date of the theft is believed to be Aug. 3, 2020. The mower pictured is not the actual one stolen.
If you have any information, please call Garvin County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-211-STOP/855-211-7867.
Your tip could earn you up to $1,000. All information received will remain anonymous.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.