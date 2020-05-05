The Garvin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help regarding a property crime.
A green 1987 Ford F-150 truck and 6-foot by 8-foot trailer were taken from north of Elmore City.
The theft is reported to have happened between April 13 and April 17.
If you have any information, please call Garvin County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-211-STOP/855-211-7867.
Your tip could earn you up to $1,000. All information received will remain anonymous.
(The truck shown in the photo is not the actual one stolen.)
