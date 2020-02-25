The Garvin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help regarding a property crime.
A 16-foot bumper pull trailer, loaded with one orange and 20 gray 16-foot cattle panels, was stolen from the Wallville area southeast of Lindsay.
The trailer is described as a 16-foot bumper pull with the wheel wells cut out. The trailer had three wire spoke rims and one standard rim.
The theft occurred between Feb. 7 and Feb. 12, 2020.
The panels shown in the photos are not the actual panels taken in the theft.
If you have any information, call Garvin County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-211-STOP/855-211-7867.
Your tip could earn you up to $1,000. All information received will remain anonymous.
