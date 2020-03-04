The Garvin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help regarding a property crime.
A 1999 white four-door Oldsmobile Cutlass was stolen from the I-35 and Kimberlin Road area north of Pauls Valley.
The theft is reported to have come from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020.
The vehicle is solid white with grey interior and had slight body work around a new passenger side headlight.
The photos do not show the actual vehicle taken in the recent theft.
If you have any information, please call Garvin County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-211-STOP/855-211-7867.
Your tip could earn you up to $1,000. All information received will remain anonymous.
