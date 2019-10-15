The Garvin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help regarding a property crime on Oct. 7.
The location of the theft occurred southwest of Lindsay. Several items were stolen including:
(1) Daniel Defense AR15 with iron sights and eight magazine 6 Magpul and 2 Daniel Defense along with approximately 200 rounds of ammunition.
(2) Mossberg .308 bolt action rifle with grooved barrel with black synthetic stock and approximately 200 rounds of ammunition.
(3) Savage bolt action rifle .300 win mag with black synthetic stock with a Bushnell scope. There is rust near the end of the barrel.
(4) Mossberg 12 Gauge pump shotgun camouflage in color with pistol grip.
(5) Mossberg 30-06 bolt action rifle with black synthetic stock.
(6)Taurus PT24/7 .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol nickel plated with black grips.
(7) Rock Island 1911 .45 caliber black in color with wood grips. This pistol had rust on the barrel, hammer and the back of the grip.
Please refer to Garvin County case number 2019-1272 when calling in your tip. If you have any information, call Garvin County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-211-STOP.
Your tip could earn you up to $1,000. All information received will remain anonymous.
