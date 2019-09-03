The Garvin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help regarding a property crime.
The location of the theft is west of Wynnewood. Several items were stolen including:
1. Sthil FS56 Chainsaw
2. Sthil HT100 Pole saw
3. Craftsman pancake air compressor
4. Craftsman Sawsall
5. Craftsman generator 5000 watt
6. Unknown brand 5000 watt generator
7. Sthil MS171 Chainsaw
The time of the overnight theft was from around 10 p.m. July 29, 2019 to 7 a.m. July 30, 2019.
Please refer to Garvin County Case Number 2019-0982 when calling in your tip.
If you have any information, please call Garvin County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-211-STOP.
Your tip could earn you up to $1,000. All information received will remain anonymous.
