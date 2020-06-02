The Garvin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help regarding a property crime.
A yellow Cub Cadet zero turn riding mower was stolen from the Purdy area, south of Lindsay, on May 7 or May 8, 2020.
The mower pictured is not the actual mower stolen last month.
If you have any information, call Garvin County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-211-STOP/855-211-7867.
Your tip could earn you up to $1,000. All information received will remain anonymous.
