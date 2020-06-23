Garvin County Crime Stoppers

The Garvin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help regarding a property crime.

A self-storage unit was burglarized in the Maysville area from June 4 to June 9, 2020, and the following items were stolen:

1) Michael Amini large solid wood dresser

2) Big Green Egg

3) 2 USA Leather Swivel/Rocker recliners

4) 2 Oversized zero gravity recliners from Camping World

5) GE Mini fridge

6) Pride Jazzy 4 wheel scooter

7) 2 Queen guest room survival air beds

8) 3 piece American Tourist Spinner luggage set

9) 5 piece dinette set

If you have any information about this burglary, please call Garvin County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-211-STOP/855-211-7867.

Your tip could earn you up to $1,000. All information received will remain anonymous.

