The Garvin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help regarding a property crime.
A self-storage unit was burglarized in the Maysville area from June 4 to June 9, 2020, and the following items were stolen:
1) Michael Amini large solid wood dresser
2) Big Green Egg
3) 2 USA Leather Swivel/Rocker recliners
4) 2 Oversized zero gravity recliners from Camping World
5) GE Mini fridge
6) Pride Jazzy 4 wheel scooter
7) 2 Queen guest room survival air beds
8) 3 piece American Tourist Spinner luggage set
9) 5 piece dinette set
If you have any information about this burglary, please call Garvin County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-211-STOP/855-211-7867.
Your tip could earn you up to $1,000. All information received will remain anonymous.
