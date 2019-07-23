The Garvin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help regarding a property crime.
The location of the theft occurred at the Garvin County Fair Barn in Pauls Valley.
This past Friday, July 19, 2019, the Garvin County Sheriff’s Office received information the county fair barns had been burglarized. A defender security system was stolen from the property
Please refer to Garvin County Case Number 2019-0921 when calling in your tip.
If you have any information, please call Garvin County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-211-STOP.
Your tip could earn you up to $1,000. All information received will remain anonymous.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.