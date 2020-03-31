The Garvin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help regarding a property crime.
Several guns were stolen on March 25, 2020 from the Antioch area west of Pauls Valley. The guns stolen include:
(1) Rossi 22 Pump Rifle.
(2) Winchester Model 74 22 Long Rifle.
(3) Marlin 30-30 Winchester Model .336 EST. 1870 Micro Groove Barrel Serial.
(4) Browning Light 12ga Shotgun.
(5) SKS Rifle w/scope (Model# GD5321 5x32) 7.62x39.
(6) Browning Gold Hunter 20ga Shotgun.
(7) Stevens Model 67 Series E .410 Shotgun.
(8) Ithaca Model 37 Featherlight 16ga.
If you have any information, please call Garvin County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-211-STOP/855-211-7867.
Your tip could earn you up to $1,000. All information received will remain anonymous.
