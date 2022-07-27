Garvin County has whole new burn ban

A few raindrops late last week were not nearly enough to slow down a push for a ban on all outdoor burning throughout Garvin County.
It came on July 21 when this county joined several others in Oklahoma putting a burn ban in place because of the dry conditions outside that in recent weeks have led to more and more threatening grassfires breaking out.
No action was needed Monday when Garvin County's three commissioners gathered for the first time since a special meeting last week due to the plea of urgency coming from some area fire chiefs.
“It's still pretty dry out there,” said Dave Johnson, who is Garvin County's emergency management director.
“It's not on this agenda, but we'll look at extending the ban for another 14 days at next week's meeting.”
As of this week more than 30 counties in Oklahoma have burn bans in place with most in the western, eastern and southern portions of the state.
Johnson says it's pretty simple and even a little bit obvious what's needed to end the ban.
“We need rain, temperature modification and higher humidity,” he said.
“The (Oklahoma) Forestry Department says we're in drought conditions. They're predicting the drought conditions for the next 30 to 60 days.”
Johnson did add the weather forecast does offer a chance of some rain and milder temperatures later this week.
When approved last week the burn ban was officially in place for 14 days, which means the issue is expected to be reassessed during the commissioners' next meeting on Aug. 1.
The ban here means Garvin County landowners are not allowed to burn in a trash barrel even on their own property.
It prohibits outdoor campfires or bonfires and only allows gas or charcoal cooking in a grilling receptacle conducted over a non-flammable surface at least five feet from flammable vegetation.
Activities like welding, cutting torches and grinding will be allowed only with specified safety precautions in place.
None of this is all that new since Garvin County recently went through a long stretch with a ban in place.
In mid-December 2021 commissioners voted for a burn ban that ultimately ran for several weeks through this past April before it was lifted.
•••
The time to publicly seek bids could come soon for some improvements planned for Garvin County's fairgrounds thanks to some of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money coming to the county.
With about $5 million n federal funding coming to Garvin County, meant to help with efforts to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, the project being looked at could include new roofs and metal exterior for the fairgrounds' buildings.
Other renovations discussed include making the fairgrounds better equipped to serve as an emergency shelter, a drive-thru for vaccination and testing clinics and a storage facility for personal protective equipment, also known as PPE.
Another project expected to be funded with ARPA money is the installation of a new awning at the Garvin County Health Department facility to provide an outdoor cover for drive-thru vaccination clinics.
