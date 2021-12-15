Garvin County now under burn ban

Thanks to some pretty dry conditions out there lately all three of Garvin County's commissioners agreed there needs to be a ban on just about all outdoor burning – at least for now.
The ban became official Monday at the request of Dave Johnson, who as the county's emergency management director said it's all due to the extreme fire danger now in place for all of Garvin County.
The ban also came after most fire officials in the county agreed with Johnson's recommendation for a ban.
“I contacted the fire chiefs in the county and 10 of 12 responded by saying they would support a burn ban,” Johnson said while addressing commissioners during a regular weekly meeting on Dec. 13.
“I would ask we pass a resolution for a county burn ban. At least it would make people aware of the extreme fire danger.”
With no substantial rainfall in several weeks for any part of Garvin County, Johnson said weather officials have placed this area into the “moderate” drought category.
An example might have come from a fire this past weekend south of Pernell, which had around 40 firefighters there to battle the blaze.
“What it means is no open burning, no wood or charcoal fires,” Johnson said about the ban.
The actual resolution given the OK this week indicates the countywide burn was effective immediately for a period not to exceed 30 days.
Johnson adds if enough rainfall comes along to ease the drought then he will request commissioners lift the ban even sooner.
The ban prohibits outdoor campfires or bonfires and only allows gas or charcoal cooking in a grilling receptacle conducted over a non-flammable surface at least five feet from flammable vegetation.
Activities like welding, cutting torches and grinding will be allowed only with specified safety precautions in place.
Anyone convicted of violating the ban could be subject to a misdemeanor charge with jail time and a fine of up to $500.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.