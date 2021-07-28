Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed
David Lee Dethample, 61, Ft. Worth, Texas, and Melynda Dawn Rowland, 59, Neosho, Mo.
Nikolas Jay Griffin, 21, Prosper, Texas, and Cassandra Victoria Torres, 20, Lindsay.
J. Jesus Rivera Ruiz, 44, and Carlota Maria Rivera Gonzales, 44, both of Lindsay.
Divorces Filed
Bethany Hope Newsome and Michael Jonathan Newsome.
Eusebio Joey Rodriguez and Callie Anne Shirley.
Felonies Filed
Justin Sean Day, assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Gregory J. Rushing, burglary in the second degree, robbery first degree.
Leroy Martin Lewis, endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Heather Sappington (alias – Heather Gibbs, Heather Krause), false personation.
Aleigha Nacole Stewart, failure to remain at scene of injury collision.
Michael Christopher Bullock, trafficking in illegal drugs.
Elizabeth Georgeann Howard, battery/assault and battery on police officer.
Suzanne Ella Robbins-Morrison (alias – Suzanne Morrison), endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer.
Joshua Ross Roark, possession of firearm after former felony conviction.
Misdemeanors Filed
Aleigha Nacole Stewart, resisting an officer.
Michael Christopher Bullock, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jose Aguillon-Salas, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
William Leon Welch, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Barry Carder Deen, breaking and entering dwelling without permission.
Amie Jean Ely, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Rodney Dean Cozens, actual physical control of vehicle under the influence.
Matthew Robertson, petit larceny.
Jackie Ray Sullivan, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
