Marriages Filed
Kyle Evan Lane, 34, and Neisha Noel Hudson, 33, both of Ardmore.
Spencer Lee Fisher, 27, and McKenzie Leigh Miner, 19, both of Byars.
Billy Dwayne Sanders, 51, Midwest City, and Kathy Garvin Cline, 58, Pauls Valley.
Lesley Clark Halsell, 46, and Angela Renae Halsell, 46, both of Sulphur.
Matthew Lee Allen Mitchell, 21, and Tori Brianne Hobson, 26, both of Wynnewood.
Timothy Charles Reed, 45, and Brittany Nichole Carnell, 29, both of Pauls Valley.
Divorces Filed
John Robert Newsom and Twolla Lanell Newsom.
Betty Gregory and Johnny Gregory.
Felonies Filed
Dalis Draven Clark, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs second and subsequent.
Joesph Daniel Johnston, domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Shannon Lynette Alexander, trafficking in illegal drugs – methamphetamine.
Neal C. Flowers, rape – first degree.
Billy Don Melson, 2 counts of manslaughter first degree.
Abigail Marie Bailey, child neglect or in the alternative child neglect, endeavoring to violate the Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substances Act, failure to display tax stamp.
Austin Albert McClain Sweetman, child neglect or in the alternative child neglect, endeavoring to violate the Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substances Act, failure to display tax stamp.
Kourtney Lynn Brecheisen, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Misdemeanors Filed
Abigail Marie Bailey, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Austin Albert McClain Sweetman, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Cynthia Lynette Harvey, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Ameriah Williams, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Sheila Lavonne Driskill (alias – Sheila L. Tolbert), actual physical control of vehicle under the influence.
Reagan Aguirre, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Cole Ray Morgan, protective order violation.
Christopher Burdick, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Tammi Lee Yiamkis Giannini, actual possession of urine to defeat drug screening.
Stephanie Nicole Rains, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, possession of controlled substance without a valid prescription, willfully omits to keep domestic animal in suitable enclosure.
Messiah La'Damian Harris, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Audra Belle Harris, knowingly concealing stolen property.
Jeffery Brandon Ardrey, knowingly concealing stolen property.
Haylee Marie Wood, knowingly concealing stolen property.
Duane Warren Schramm, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
