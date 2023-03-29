Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed
Colton Don Robbins, 26, Lindsay, and Amanda Marian Johnson, 23, Pauls Valley.
Damian Munoz, 37, Lexington, and Cinthya Lizeth Perez-Rojas, 31, Pauls Valley.
Lee Ross Beckham, 24, Maysville, and Baylee Marie Adkins, 26, Norman.
Jonathan Charles Sims, 37, and Amanda Danielle Hammond, 36, both of Pauls Valley.
Jeffery Kyle Whitt, 44, Lindsay, and Chelsea Ilene Clarkgarceau, 37, Nipomo, Calif.
Timothy Ryan Luckinbill, 41, and Kimberly Dawn Webster, 35, both of Maysville.
Jose Molina Colon, 60, Pauls Valley, and Karriean Marie Ingram, 54, Wynnewood.
Alexander Xavier Rubes, 32, Wynnewood, and Mary Lee Foster-Smith, 36, Pauls Valley.
Divorces Filed
Austin Lee Warren and Wendy Lynn Warren.
Clayton Bennett and Sicilly Bennett.
Zachary Moore and Darren Moore.
Felonies Filed
Michael Todd Smeltzer, 3 counts of lewd or indecent proposals to child under 16, trafficking in illegal drugs, possess firearm during commission of a felony.
Rebecca Jean Billings, trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of controlled dangerous substance without tax stamp affixed, endeavoring/conspiracy to deliver/manufacture/possess controlled dangerous substance.
Jonathan Samuel-Eon Huff, possession of controlled dangerous substance without tax stamp affixed, endeavoring to violate the Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substances Act.
Beatrice Ann Florez, possession of controlled dangerous substance without tax stamp affixed, endeavoring to violate the Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substances Act.
Freddy Estrada, possession of drug proceeds.
Jesus Zavala-Barreto, possession of drug proceeds.
Rafael Carrillo, possession of drug proceeds.
Edgar Alberto Ramirez, fugitive from justice.
Misdemeanors Filed
Jonathan Samuel-Eon Huff, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Beatrice Ann Florez, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Gregory Michael Bennett, forgery in the second degree.
Tammi J. Eldred, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Kyle Enblom, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, 2 counts of carrying firearm while under the influence.
Cassandra Angeline Winders, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Lawrence Gordon Thomas Jr., possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Shawna Lee Moore, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Tieyler Leann Rodgers-Soungwah, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Freddy Estrada, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Jesus Zavala-Barreto, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Rafael Carrillo, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Rebecca Elaine Tolbert, neglect or refusal to compel child to attend school.
Candi Jo Weldon, neglect or refusal to compel child to attend school.
