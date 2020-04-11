Divorces Filed
Arlyn C. Irvin and Kendall Criag Irvin.
Blake Wolfe and Emily Wolfe.
Felonies Filed
Christopher James Edwards, burglary in the second degree.
Christopher Bradley Gonzales, endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer.
Misdemeanors Filed
Morgan William Downey, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Paul Ray Howerton Jr., actual physical control of vehicle under the influence.
