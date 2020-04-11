Divorces Filed

Arlyn C. Irvin and Kendall Criag Irvin.

Blake Wolfe and Emily Wolfe.

Felonies Filed

Christopher James Edwards, burglary in the second degree.

Christopher Bradley Gonzales, endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer.

Misdemeanors Filed

Morgan William Downey, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

Paul Ray Howerton Jr., actual physical control of vehicle under the influence.

