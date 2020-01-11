Marriages Filed
Issac Christopher Howard, 20, Foster, and Camryn Celeste Brown, 20, Pauls Valley.
Christopher Earl Dismuke, 36, and Taylor Nicole Riddle, 33, both of Pauls Valley.
Divorces Filed
Krystofer Butler and George Brooks.
Amy Lequeta Lee Tinney and Dale Wayne Tinney.
Fabiea Gonzalez and Raquel Gonzalez.
Felonies Filed
Donald Gene McCurley, feloniously pointing firearm, domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Steven Ray White, felony discharging firearm firearm into dwelling; assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Misdemeanors Filed
Nicole Godfrey, assault and battery.
Eleazar Ortiz Ramirez, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Scott R. Demars, malicious injury to property – under $1,000.
Dustin Fredrick Lee Barnes (alias – Justin Frederick Barnes), possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Todd Allan James, 2 counts of knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Paul Ray Bryan, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Cayden Michael Youngwolfe, escape from arrest or detention.
Grayson McCarthy, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
Vincent Robert Harrison, public intoxication.
Tieler Edwin Miles, unlawful entry.
Jacob Lee Crites, larceny.
Christopher Dewayne Gregory, resisting an officer.
Regeana Dianne Sherrill (alias – Regeana Gonzalez), possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Michael David Todd, domestic abuse – assault and battery
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.