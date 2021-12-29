Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed
Quentin Javier Montgomery, 23,and Olivia Raegan Hutcheson, 23, both of Pauls Valley.
Micheal Tolon Vineyard, 43, and Shanda Marlene Vineyard, 43, both of Davis.
Divorces Filed
Natalie N. Jennings and Charles C. Jennings.
Richard Harold Hines and Ragan Reann Hines.
Ginger Iola Beck and John Courmier.
Cory Daniel Teague and Raven Serenity Teague.
Felonies Filed
Kevin Andrew Davis, burglary in the third degree.
Darrell Hubby, burglary in the second degree.
Roy Ardrey, cruelty to animals.
Daniel Lee Breidinger, burglary in the first degree.
Nakita D. McMean, arson – first degree.
Misdemeanors Filed
Darrell Hubby, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Augustine Louis Velasco, assault and battery.
Amy Lynn White, public intoxication.
James Michael Keith Randolph, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Kristin Martin, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Darrell Hubby, petit larceny.
Mark Scott Roberts, tempering with implement of husbandry, entering with intent to commit larceny, petit larceny, trespassing on private land primarily devoted to farming/ranching/forestry.
Brandon Harris (of Oklahoma City), driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Donnie Lee Dickenson, stalking.
Kelsey Lea Swinford, obstructing officer.
