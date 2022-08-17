Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed
Jarrod Allen Arnold, 39, Wayne, and Macey Kay Hatfield, 26, Maysville.
Gregory Steven Hendrix, 51, and Kimi Carson, 46, both of Pauls Valley.
Heath Darrel Weast, 48, and Tiffiany Dawn Booth, 41, both of Stratford.
Divorces Filed
Christen Cobb and Logan Cobb.
Clara Olguin and Eugenio Olguin Martinez.
Michael D. Campbell and Lydia N. Campbell.
Jeremy Foster and Leasa Michele Foster.
Lauren Shoop and Matthew Shoop.
Felonies Filed
Kevin Lee Scroggins, 6 counts of possession of firearm after former felony conviction.
Samuel Lerma Corralez, felony value-false pretenses/bogus check/con game.
Tammie Renae Blue, possession of stolen vehicle.
Skylor James Kirkland, larceny of implement of husbandry, receiving stolen property.
Devon Lee Ellett, assault and battery with deadly weapon.
Darryl Leonard Wallace, failure to display tax stamp, possess firearm during commission of a felony, possession of firearm after former felony conviction.
Danielle Turea Freeman, failure to display tax stamp, possess firearm during commission of a felony, possession of firearm after former felony conviction.
Nathan Edward Reece, 3 counts of child neglect.
Jonathon Payne Burnes, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Bond Tanner Henderson, assault with a dangerous weapon, possession of stolen vehicle.
Misdemeanors Filed
Skylor James Kirkland, reckless conduct with firearm.
Thomas Dustin Hawkins (alias – Dusty Hawkins), assault and battery, threaten to perform act of violence.
Taylor Sparkman, threaten to perform act of violence.
Kelvin Osmin Palma Castellanos, public intoxication.
Erin Lynn Brisco, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Darryl Leonard Wallace, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Danielle Turea Freeman, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Jonathon Payne Burnes, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Kelvin Osmin Palma Castellanos, protective order violation.
Bond Tanner Henderson, malicious injury to property – under $1,000.
Eric William Lynn Fields, unlawful possession of schedule I or II controlled drug with intent to distribute, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing officer.
Jay Weldon Wise, domestic assault and battery in presence of minor, threaten to perform act of violence.
Timothy Lynn Rogers, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol aggravated.
