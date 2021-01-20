Garvin County Public Records

Felonies Filed
Pamela K. Walsh, distribution of controlled dangerous substance.
Bonnie Parrish, burglary in the second degree.
Chad Everett Scoggins, larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle.
Jonathan Ross Ransom, possession of firearm after former felony conviction.
Janae Nicole Kay Teeter, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Jerry Wayne Dorman, 2 counts of assault with a dangerous weapon.
Daniel Lee Barone, domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Kenneth Ray Martin, grand larceny.
Austin Wade Kosier, domestic assault with a dangerous weapon.
Teddy William Stolhand, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.
Austin Wade Kosier, stalking in violation of probation or parole.
Misty Renae Green (alias – Misty R. Henry), attempting to obtain money by false pretenses.
Damian M. Kerr, conspiracy, burglary in the second degree, grand larceny, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Colton Isiah C. Woods, conspiracy, burglary in the second degree, grand larceny, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Matthew Grant Maness, conspiracy, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.
Misdemeanors Filed
Kenneth Ray Martin, breaking and entering with unlawful intent.
Austin Wade Kosier, malicious injury to property – under $1,000.
Derrick Robert Williams, obstructing officer.
Shawn Wayne Smith, domestic assault and battery in presence of minor.
John McRae, protective order violation.
Deborah Sue Copeland, trespassing after being forbidden.
Aiden Wayne Williams, assault and battery.
Zachary Eugene House, assault and battery.
Bobby Joe Davis II, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Patrick Michael Moore, protective order violation.
Brandon Kyle McCann, assault and battery.
John Richard Simons, stalking.
David Alberto Arriaga-Ruiz, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Richard Wayne Harris, assault and battery.
Jimmy Perez, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Debi Gibson, conspiracy, false reporting of crime.
Jacob Ince, conspiracy, false reporting of crime.
Matthew Grant Maness, possession of contraband (weapons/explosives/drugs/intoxicating beverage) in penal institution or jail.
Geovanni Alexander Barragan, domestic assault and battery against a pregnant woman.
Amy Joyce Pierce, assault and battery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.