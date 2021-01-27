Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed
Shawn Patrick Bohannan, 29, and Jordan Kay Lewis, 23, both of Pauls Valley.
Billy Shayne Winkler, 46, Wynnewood, and Melissa Gail Fritts, 53, Lawton.
Divorces Filed
Michael David Robinson and Moriah Ann Robinson.
Felonies Filed
William Jefferson Cooper, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Aiden Wayne Williams, malicious injury to property – over $1,000, possess firearm during commission of a felony.
Harold William Scoggins Jr., unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Megan Rhea Woods, 2 counts of endeavoring/conspiracy to deliver/manufacture/possess controlled dangerous substance, 2 counts of unlawful use of communication facility.
Ashley Rachelle Beddoe, bringing controlled dangerous substance in county jail.
Misdemeanors Filed
Marshall David Osborne Jr., acts resulting in gross injury/outraging public decency.
Jayme Burnett-Green, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Janae Nicole Kay Teeter, obstructing officer.
Leah Nicole Brown, public intoxication.
Jayden Howard Miller, contributing to the delinquency of minors.
Matthew Grant Maness, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.
Michael Wayne Hillhouse, protective order violation.
Michael Wayne Hillhouse, protective order violation, disrupt/prevent/interrupt/emergency telephone call.
Michael Wayne Hillhouse, domestic assault and battery in presence of minor.
Mallory Neal, neglect or refusal to compel child to attend school.
Joshua Dane Welch, neglect or refusal to compel child to attend school.
Heather Welch, neglect or refusal to compel child to attend school.
Salena Marie Miles, neglect or refusal to compel child to attend school.
Robert David Bagby, 2 counts of disturbing the peace.
Sarah Russ, resisting an officer.
Daniel Lewis Roberts, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
Robert David Bagby, disturbing the peace.
Jonathan Sims, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Meril Lynn Hodges, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
