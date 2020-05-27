Marriages Filed
Shawn Patrick Bohannan, 28, and Jordan Kay Lewis, 22, both of Pauls Valley.
Marc Duane Thompson, 55, and Anissa Danielle Hines, 31, both of Elmore City.
Steve Todd Adamietz, 46, Sulphur, and Lisa M. Brown, 38, Pauls Valley.
Anthony Michael Wilson, 27, and Jolena Lavon Racheal C. Sevedge, 21, both of Pauls Valley.
Kaitlyn Beth Johnnson and Thomas Kyle Pope.
Divorces Filed
Jimmie Don Bostic Jr. and Olga Pavlovna Bostic.
Jason Scott Cunningham and SueAnn Elizabeth Cunningham.
Maria Teresa Grossnicklaus and Charley D. Grossnicklaus Jr.
Felonies Filed
Manuel Jamie Madrid, unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of firearm after former felony conviction.
Treyvon Donavon Reece, 3 counts of burglary in the second degree, felony discharging firearm into dwelling.
Olivia Marie Armstrong, fugitive from justice.
Kevin Matthew Erwin, trespass and damage to critical infrastructure facility.
Richard Edward Smith Jr., domestic abuse by strangulation, domestic abuse in presence of minor, threaten to perform act of violence.
Misdemeanors Filed
Manuel Jamie Madrid, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Kevin Matthew Erwin, interfering with railroad, riding railroad train without authority.
Richard Edward Smith Jr., malicious injury to property – under $1,000.
Seth Aaron White, malicious injury to property – under $1,000.
Daniel Lee Deal, protective order violation.
Rickie Scott Stanford, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property, trespassing after being forbidden.
Sara Marie Campbell, public intoxication.
Jeremy Christopher Ezzell, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
