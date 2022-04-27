Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed
Brandon Joe Troutman, 34, Pauls Valley, and Kristy Lynn Hux, 35, Bonham, Texas.
Cody Allan Puttkamer, 37, and Lexia Lillian Wigley, 34, both of Paoli.
Dennis Eugene Clay, 27, and Besstney Jo Farnham, 23, both of Pauls Valley.
Cody Chance Claggett, 29, and Marissa Trei Houston, 28, both of Ada.
Phillip Wade Deakins, 33, and Lauren Marie Christopher, 32, both of Wynnewood.
Divorces Filed
Dustin Michael Devine and Crystal Dawn Devine.
Kevin Wayne Bennett and Lindsey Colleen McCreight.
Felonies Filed
Chandler Griffith, 4 counts of assault and battery on law enforcement.
Chandler Griffith, placing body fluid on law enforcement.
Anita Estle Ward (alias – Anita Estle Billus, Anita Estle Brumley, Anita Estelle Ward), bringing drugs into a jail.
Misty Renae Green (alias – Misty R. Henry), larceny from the house.
David Metcalf, assault and battery on police officer.
Hardford Bennett, domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Joseph Lee Barker, unlawful use of police radio.
Jesse James Farnham, domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Tony Thi Binh Nguyen, trafficking marijuana.
Misdemeanors Filed
Nicholas Jay Field, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Hillary Nichole Frost, disturbing the peace.
Emily Ann Long, disturbing the peace.
Daniel Lee Barone, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
Rebecca Martin, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
Steven Guy Olney, assault and battery.
Melani Hilyard, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
Jesse James Farnham, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Daryl Lynn Rushing, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Commented
