Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed
Justin Tyme Brumley, 23, and Taylor Avery Billus, 22, both of Pauls Valley.
Henry Curtis Pranger Jr., 48, and Michelle Danielle Horn, 39, both of Pauls Valley.
Nathaneal George Ray Autie Thornton, 22, and Caitlin Brianna Gillaspy, 21, both of Lindsay.
Divorces Filed
Lance Tyler Rushing and Sierra Nicole Rushing.
Codi Nicole Medders and Justin Jay Medders.
Karina Lineth Guevara and Oswaldo Alexander Larin.
Christina Beth Sanders and Christopher Scott Sanders.
Felonies Filed
Bobby Kevin Howard Jr., eluding/attempting to elude police officer.
Andrew Theodore Roosevelt Ellis Reed, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Lee Sullivan Winzer Jr., possession of firearm after former felony conviction.
Misdemeanors Filed
Christopher Brian Green, domestic abuse – assault and battery, obstructing officer.
Joshua Murle Ross, harboring runaway child, obstructing officer.
Joshua Harold-Buford Dollar, harboring runaway child, obstructing officer.
Aesha Ann Hogue, larceny of gasoline – pump piracy.
Lonnie Vanallen, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Amy Danielle Woronvich, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
William Shawn Aguirre, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Ryan Todd Prichard, placing obscene/threatening/harassing phone call.
Danny Coates Jr., public intoxication.
