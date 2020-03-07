Marriages Filed
Bo Montana McKee, 28, Pauls Valley, and Amanda Reynea Farley, 27, Maysville.
Jarred Cole Bratcher, 28, Pauls Valley, and Lydia Darlene Philpott, 29, Paoli.
Wesley Allen Parker, 40, Sulphur, and Jamie Michele Trusty, 28, Stratford.
Jerry Michael Patterson, 28, Paris, Texas, and Brittany Jean Holt, 26, Wynnewood.
John Edward Rogers, 47, and James Michael Hughes, 49, both of Pauls Valley.
Divorces Filed
Courtney Page Auld and David Levy Auld.
Kyle Bradley Hewett and Amber Diann Hewett.
Elmira Louise Johnson and Allen Ulice Johnson Jr.
Lucille Arlina Wright and Kevin James Wright.
Maria Guadalupe Layton and Robert Lee Layton III.
Darren Eugene Anderson and Angela Irene Anderson.
Toni Lea Drennan and Brownie Lee Drennan.
Fabian Ray Baker and Tiffany Michelle Baker.
Felonies Filed
Markus Reese Mullin, 2 counts of rape – first degree (victim under age 14).
Justin Lynn Swallow, burglary in the second degree.
Justin Charles Cobb, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Joshua Matthew Torres, domestic abuse – assault and battery (second and subsequent after former conviction of a felony).
Hector Murillo Aguayo, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Misdemeanors Filed
Justin Charles Cobb, carrying firearm while under the influence.
Brian Newman Horton Jr., assault and battery.
Clayton Alan Pearson, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Manuel Jamie Madrid, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Donna Sue Reed, larceny of merchandise from retailer.
Raelynn Montoya, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Richard L. Montoya, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Seth Hammett, public intoxication.
Martin Dale Gates II, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Dylan Blake Jones, assault and battery.
Jamie Rae Page, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Aaron Lee Council, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Sheila Collins, violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act or the alternative violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act or in the alternative outraging public decency.
