Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed
James Edward Jones, 26, Stratford, and Darlene Lavoy Reames, 28, Paoli.
Aaron Alfred Johnson, 41, Pauls Valley, and Latasha Lynn Anderson, 34, Purcell.
Kaleb Bryce Patchell, 21, and Cydney Jane Hays, 20, both of Wynnewood.
Wade Joseph Marshall, 26, and Michelle Antoinette St. Denis, 25, both of Pauls Valley.
Robert Michael Kiehn, 59, and Angela Marie McCauley, 56, both of Pauls Valley.
William Tyler Griffin Kay, 29, Cordell, and Tyra Lynn Heaton, 28, Foss.
Duane Robert Griffith, 61, Paoli, and Lois Magdalene Graham, 56, Caney.
Divorces Filed
David Kirby Bradshaw and Rilee Nicole Bradshaw.
Randall Czarnecki and Ginny Lanea Czarnecki.
Jared Michael Martinez and Taylor Rose Martinez.
Felonies Filed
Christopher Allen Trevino, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Jonas Martin Levy, attempting to place body fluid on a city employee.
Christopher Lynn White, false personation.
Kurt Plyman, burglary in the first degree.
Amanda Dawn Davis, neglect by caretaker.
Alexsi Balmore Martinez, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.
Christopher Joe Johnson, domestic assault and battery with a deadly weapon, assault and battery with intent to kill, battery/assault and battery on police officer.
Kenneth Glenn Thompson, throw or drop object on motor vehicle.
Andrew Dawson Sweat, child neglect, domestic assault and battery in presence of minor (subsequent offenses).
Melissa Brown, child neglect.
Misdemeanors Filed
Kurt Plyman, assault.
Alexsi Balmore Martinez, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Heather Dawn Dodge (alias – Heather Dawn Owens), possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Kevin Lee Scroggins, public intoxication.
Madison White, disturbing the peace.
Barry Carder Deen, assault, trespassing after being forbidden, public intoxication.
Angela Dawn Zeller, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
Kyle Joseph Henderson, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Ulises Lopez Rayas, reckless driving, driving without a valid driver's license.
Jackie Graham, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Cynthia Robin Staggs, assault and battery.
Christopher Joe Johnson, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Melissa Brown, domestic abuse – assault and battery, public intoxication.
Lindell Loy Kittrell, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
Brandon Michael Hockersmith, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Everett Zane Smith, resisting an officer, public intoxication.
Commented
