Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed
Eladio Amaro, 45, and Chandra Charlene Pendergraft, 43, both of Pauls Valley.
Kyle Bradley Hewett, 37, Pauls Valley, and Jessica Carolyn Heidemann, 33, Del City.
Cody Donnel Somers, 28, Lindsay, and Abbigail Denise Farmer, 24, Pauls Valley.
Richard Lee Stultz, 49, Pauls Valley, and Shannon Kay Dabney, 51, Norman.
Divorces Filed
William Cooksey and Sheila Cooksey.
Frances Kay Levis-McCoy and Jason Patrick McCoy.
Felonies Filed
Guochuan Chen, cultivation of controlled substance, endeavoring to violate the UCDSA (Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substances Act of Oklahoma), possession of controlled dangerous substance without tax stamp affixed, acquire proceeds from drug activity.
Di Xu Fang, cultivation of controlled substance, endeavoring to violate the UCDSA (Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substances Act of Oklahoma), possession of controlled dangerous substance without tax stamp affixed, acquire proceeds from drug activity.
Xueli Feng, cultivation of controlled substance, endeavoring to violate the UCDSA (Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substances Act of Oklahoma), possession of controlled dangerous substance without tax stamp affixed, acquire proceeds from drug activity.
Whit Allen Saxon, lewd or indecent proposals to child under 16, violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.
Julian Kiplinger, assault with a dangerous weapon.
Matthew Joseph Powell, child abuse by injury.
Symphany Star Tuttle, burglary in the second degree.
Brandon Neal Floyd, identity theft – unlawfully obtaining personal identifying information, unlawful use or display of license or identification card.
Benita Kay Weaver (a/k/a Benita Kay Ardery), embezzlement.
Kyle Patrick Craig, burglary in the second degree, battery/assault and battery on police officer.
Crissina Lee Whitefield, battery/assault and battery on police officer.
Glen Sam Braudaway, child endangerment by driving under the influence.
Misdemeanors Filed
Tyler Michael Clouse, domestic abuse – assault and battery, 2 counts of malicious injury to property – under $1,000.
Jimmy Dale Saunders, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Sheila Ray Barnes, public intoxication.
Jessie Dale Stroud, petit larceny.
Glen Sam Braudaway, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, transporting open container of alcoholic beverage.
Ethan Kane Fariss, carrying firearm while under the influence, public intoxication.
