Marriages Filed
Erick Garcia, 24, and Erika Brynn Bratcher, 21, both of Pauls Valley.
Robert Matthew Craig, 47, Purcell, and Belenda Lee Akins, 45, Lindsay.
Austin Lee Warren, 25, and Wendy Lynn Jackson, 39, both of Elmore City.
Richard Paul Reeder and Melissa Delane Underwood.
Timothy Cole Johnson, 24, Ada, and Madyson Beth Thompson, 22, Pauls Valley.
Stefan Knight Pogue and Robin Grace Page.
Divorces Filed
Joshua Dane Welch and Heather Dawn Welch.
Kassy Fields and Harvey Lamonte Fields.
Cloa Shyann Stephenson and Ashton Cole Stephenson.
Jeffrey William Rowlett and Leslie Howard Rowlett.
Garrell Lee Rodgers and Nora Marie Rodgers.
Felonies Filed
Jack Henry Hunt, larceny of automobile or in the alternative unauthorized use of a vehicle, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol (misdemeanor).
Jonathon Paul Ward, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse – prior pattern of physical abuse.
Marcus Luke Nordland, embezzlement.
Robert Allen Lovelace, attempted robbery.
Bradley R. Cornelius, grand larceny.
Jeannine Ziesch Mantooth, grand larceny.
Michael Grady Slay, grand larceny.
Joesph Daniel Johnson, entering with intent to steal copper, malicious injury to property – over $1,000.
Dmykel Dontraz Murphy, falsely personate another to create liability.
Jeffery Maxwell House, child abuse, aggravated assault and battery.
Shannon Kile, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, failure to remain at the scene of injury collision.
Damon Justin George, assault and battery on police officer.
Misdemeanors Filed
Elizabeth Kathryn Brakefield (alias – Elizabeth Kathryn Barrett), 2 counts of possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Patrick James Coney, threaten to perform act of violence.
Joshua Howard Davis, public intoxication.
Joesph Daniel Johnson, petit larceny.
Jeffery Maxwell House, assault and battery, public intoxication.
Damon Justin George, attempt to escape from arrest or detention, obstructing officer, public intoxication.
Arnoldo Deleon, public intoxication.
Adrian Raul Cantu, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Timothy Phillip Cordell, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
