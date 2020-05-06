Divorces Filed
Joe Allen Norton and Brandy Haywood Norton.
Brett Alan Blubaugh and Melissa Sue Blubaugh.
Matthew Allen Johnson and Katie Dee Johnson.
Felonies Filed
John Francis Dutka, 7 counts of soliciting sexual conduct or communications with minor use of technology.
Kristina Marie Knutson, failure to register as sex offender.
Korey Kito, assault and battery on police officer.
Nicholas Edward McCauley, unauthorized use of a vehicle, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Jerica Leeann Pitts, burglary in the second degree.
Ronnie Max Burton Jr., grand larceny.
Brandy Leanna Griffin, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Charles Holt, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Jordan Mathew Briscoe, possession of firearm after former felony conviction.
Jimmy Wade Hamilton, obtaining cash/merchandise by false pretense.
Jorge David Beltran (alias – Leonard Jorge Beltran), possession of child pornography after former conviction of two or more felonies, violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act after former conviction of two or more felonies.
Ryan Lynn McCroskey, 5 counts of third degree arson after former conviction of two or more felonies.
Misdemeanors Filed
Timothy Jo Beesley, domestic abuse – assault and battery, resisting an officer, malicious injury to property – under $1,000.
Kyle William Holman, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Jimmy Dale Sherrill, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Ashley Nichole Damron (alias – Ashley Nichole Willis-Damron), possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Robert David Bagby, public intoxication.
Jesse Aaron Hunt, uttering forged instrument.
