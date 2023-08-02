Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed
David James Richardson, 23, Pauls Valley, and Jaycee Renae Davoult, 20, Maysville.
Jose R Cardoza Abrego, 54, and Esther Rode Arias Velasquez, 47, both of Pauls Valley.
Miguel Angel Alifonso, 24, Newport News, Va., and Deidre Jean Myers, 24, Lindsay.
Ronald Floyd Ashing, 64, Yukon, and Nanette Jenel Burrows, 70, Maysville.
Archie Lee Gregory, 78, and Connie Sue Colquitt, 63, both of Pauls Valley.
Travis Timothy Bunch, 51, and Valerie J. Roberts, 61, both of Lindsay.
Cody Grant Niemyer, 31, Wynnewood, and Katelyn Renee Lackey, 27, Ardmore.
Divorces Filed
Claire Jean Creeks and Andrew Kyle Creeks.
Bettel Carrillo and Omar Carrillo.
Hannah E. Long and Benjamin D. Long.
Beverly Karen Brown and Billy Joe Brown.
Felonies Filed
Kimberly Michelle Teague, battery/assault and battery on police officer.
Douglas Lee Rhodes Jr., possession of stolen vehicle.
Leonel Contreras IV, aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs, possess firearm during commission of a felony, possession of firearm after former felony conviction.
Ethen Glen Readnour, endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer.
Christopher Shawn Raywinkle, indecent exposure.
Cheryl D. Norman, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
Victor Aloziem, unlawful use or display of license or identification card.
Bryce Aaron Jones, battery/assault and battery on police officer.
John Poteet, performing lewd act in presence of minor.
Misdemeanors Filed
Cheryl D. Norman, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
