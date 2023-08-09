Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed
Lee Ross Beckham, 25, and Baylee Marie Adkins, 27, both of Maysville.
Terin Don Joseph, 28, Pauls Valley, and Cameo Christian Lace James, 30, Wynnewood.
Bradly David Guadalupe Wells, 20, and Mattilynd Maxine Gordon, 21, both Mangum.
Felonies Filed
Jacob Tyler Thomas Wood, malicious injury to property – over $1,000.
Christopher Allen Morgan, failure to register as sex offender.
Steven Ray Hunter, rape – first or second degree.
Carl Thomas Niblett, possession of stolen vehicle.
Commented
