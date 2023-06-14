Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Field
Dennis Dean Borgialli, 66, Newcastle, and Gwendolyn S. Boyd, 68, McRae, Ar.
Riley Austin Trevino, 25, Wynnewood, and Anastasia Nichole Frye, 26, Oklahoma City.
Divorces Filed
Jody A. Good and Shawn M. Good.
Felonies Filed
Brody Branden Lee, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Virgil Leroy Czaplewski, kidnapping.
Sherry Durden, possession of controlled dangerous substance in county jail.
Reginald Dean Gray, possession of drug proceeds.
James Carrol Russell, failure to comply with sex offender registration.
Joshua Evans Hayes, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Gibran Jesus Ramirez-Hernandez, acquire proceeds from drug activity.
Jaziel Ramirez-Hernandez, acquire proceeds from drug activity.
Isaiah Bulmaro Manriquez, acquire proceeds from drug activity.
Bobby Joe Davis II, possession of firearm after former felony conviction.
Misdemeanors Filed
Virgil Leroy Czaplewski, protective order violation, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
James Carrol Russell, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, acts resulting in gross injury/outraging public decency.
Bobby Joe Davis II, trespassing after being forbidden.
Jonathan McMean, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Randall Lynn Chandler, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Steven Guy Olney, disturbing the peace.
Magaly Zaheleta-Silva, actual physical control of vehicle under the influence.
Justen Benjamin Robinson, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Cody Wayne Knight, public intoxication.
Billy Norman Rushing II, causing accident without valid driver’s license, failure to maintain insurance or security.
Charlotte Denise Andrews, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Bailey Aaron Hays, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kenneth Edward Mauldin, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, transporting opened container of intoxication beverage, carrying firearm while under the influence.
Bobby Joe Davis II, petit larceny.
Dillon Cole Wood, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer, breaking and entering dwelling without permission, reckless conduct with firearm.
Trinton Dion James, disturbing the peace, resisting an officer, malicious injury to property – under $1,000.
Miranda Rose Blankenship, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, possession of controlled dangerous drugs.
Jason Lynn Rushing, assault and battery.
