Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed
Malcolm Eugene Gatewood Jr., 32, and Brandy Nicole Porter, 38, both of Wynnewood.
Melvin David Reyes Galdamez, 30, Garvin, and Carmen Liceth Romero Menendez, 38, Pauls Valley.
Britan Jase Frankenberg, 23, and Terissa Kay Hassler, 23, both of Lindsay.
William Gene Escamilla, 22, Lindsay, and Heaven Leigh Jane Hein, 36, Paoli.
Treston Scott Thomison, 33, Sulphur, and Brittany Ann Burns, 32, Davis.
Divorces Filed
Angela Hannah and Jason Dale Hannah.
Natasha Rambo and Kenneth David Rambo.
Johnathan Dewayne Bell and Monica Lynn Bell.
Felonies Filed
Cassandra Angeline Winders, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
Guiqing Feng, possession of drug proceeds.
Jianchun Yi, possession of drug proceeds.
Ryan Todd Prichard, stalking.
Dustin Fredrick Lee Barnes (alias – Justin Frederick Barnes), larceny of farm/construction equipment, conspiracy to commit a felony.
Megan Romine, larceny of farm/construction equipment, conspiracy to commit a felony.
Misdemeanors Filed
Guiqing Feng, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Jianchun Yi, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Brittany Jean O'Brien, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Jesus Jose Zubiate (alias – Vega Jesus Jose Zubiate), driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Cristie Shatawn Chasity Ann Anderson, assault and battery.
Claud Dale Kelly, public intoxication.
James Wen, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Kimberly Anahi Valencia, assault and battery.
Jasmine Moneke Patterson, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Layne Roger Sparkman, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.