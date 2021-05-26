Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed
Billy Jack Eaves Jr., 21, and Halley Machae Jones, 21, both of Pauls Valley.
Nicholas Delon Richardson, 33, Pauls Valley, and Ashlee Danielle Richardson, 37, Elmore City.
Felonies Filed
Dong Wang, cultivation of marijuana.
Michelle Lynn Craig, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Lee Sullivan Winzer, 2 counts of possession of firearm after former felony conviction.
Jian Ming Weng, cultivation of controlled substance, possession of controlled dangerous substance without tax stamp affixed.
Guoya Weng, cultivation of controlled substance, possession of controlled dangerous substance without tax stamp affixed.
Ray Dewain Hammons, lewd acts with a child.
Jason Robert King, failure to register as sex offender.
Bobby Davis, domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Dao Feng, cultivation of marijuana, endeavoring to violate the UCDSA, possession of controlled dangerous substance without tax stamp affixed.
Kathleen Windler, cultivation of marijuana, endeavoring to violate the UCDSA, possession of controlled dangerous substance without tax stamp affixed.
Joshua Tanner Holloway, burglary in the first degree.
Lee King, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.
Misdemeanors Filed
David Robert Jamol Powell, assault and battery.
Donald Ray Brown Jr., possession of controlled dangerous substance, public intoxication.
Terry Lynn McGee, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Kaleb Carson Walcher, public intoxication.
Treyvon Donavon Reece, petit larceny.
Lee King, possession of controlled dangerous substance, transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage.
James Tracy Key, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Jackson Daniel Neal, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
Sheila Ray Barnes, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Donald Ray Brown Jr., public intoxication.
Emily Sanchez, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
