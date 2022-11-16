Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed
Brandon Mark Jones, 28, Antlers, and Kilee Zeeba Estell Popejoy, Wynnewood.
Victor Aaron Meave Garcia, 25, Matamoros Coahuila, Mexico, and Sophia Belem Charqueno, 22, Pauls Valley.
Divorces Filed
Charles Brandon Sliger and Ginger Ruth Sliger.
Felonies Filed
Malik Cardona, acquire proceeds from drug activity, possess firearm during commission of a felony.
James Darrell McGregor II, malicious injury to property – over $1,000.
Elmer Guardado, violates Home Repair Fraud Act.
Jennifer Lynn Taylor, burglary in the second degree.
Isaias Lopez, prisoner placing body fluid on government employee.
Misdemeanors Filed
Malik Cardona, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
James Darrell McGregor II, placing obscene/threatening/harassing phone call.
Ashley Danielle Welsh, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
Jonas Martin Levy, public intoxication.
Summer Stane, larceny of merchandise from retailer.
Sarah Christine McPartland, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Matthew Dennis Frandsen, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Sarah Russ, public intoxication.
Clayton Lee Russell, threaten to perform act of violence.
Corey Lee Berzas, neglect or refusal to compel child to attend school.
Isaias Lopez, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage, driving without a valid driver's license.
Jason Bowens, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Beau Ray Jolley, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Paul Ray Bryan, acts resulting in gross injury/outraging public decency.
Allison King, protective order violation.
