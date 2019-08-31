Marriages Filed
James David Lawson Keith, 43, Deming, New Mexico, and Tasha Nanette Tope, 36, Sulphur.
Fatima Daniela Ibarrola Jimenez, 35, Pauls Valley, and Flor Jasmin Acosta Rodriguez, 26, Ponca City.
Jesse Glen Gilliland, 25, and Alexandria Kay Cleaver, 23, both of Pauls Valley.
Matthew Tyler Blackburn, 22, Stratford, and Abigail Catherine McSheffrey, 22, Shawnee.
Tanner Mark Mills, 26, Wynnewood, and Alexandria Elise Robinson, 22, Mustang.
Divorces Filed
Kayla M. Watson and Kalipp E. Watson.
Kortni Len Powell and Rope Garrett Powell.
Felonies Filed
Jarred Ray Barnes, trafficking in illegal drugs – methamphetamine, 7 counts of possess firearm during commission of a felony, possession of controlled dangerous substance without tax stamp affixed.
Veronica Flores, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol (after former conviction).
Darrin Ray Kile, assault with a dangerous weapon, child abuse by injury, assault with intent to commit a felony, domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Misdemeanors Filed
Freddie Joe Thomas Jr., public intoxication.
John Yeager, obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.
Terri Joan Hammett, obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.
Cory Glenn Stephens, obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.
Kristin Martin (alias – Kristin Laine Lopez), unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Blaine Charles Break, domestic abuse – assault and battery, malicious injury to property – under $1,000.
Delmer Jonathan Whitefoot, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Thomas Ray Hinkle, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants.
Trevor Pearson, assault and battery with a pastry.
Rebecca Jean Billings, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Bobby Kevin Howard Jr., obstructing officer.
