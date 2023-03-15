Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed
Jeffery Clint Cosby, 24, Byars, and Abby June Ray, 22, Edmond.
Austin Morgan Brister, 29, and Candace Nichole Landrum, 33, both of Elmore City.
Christopher Eugene Reeder, 49, and Melissa Delane Taylor, 46, both of Pauls Valley.
Divorces Filed
Elizabeth Kate Wilkerson and Jerry Stephen Wilkerson.
Felonies Filed
Zhen Hao Wang, endeavoring to violate the Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substances Act, possession of drug proceeds.
Jesus Carrillo, endeavoring to violate the Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substances Act, possession of drug proceeds.
Khalil Tyirek Monk, possession of drug proceeds.
Anthony Romero, aggravated assault and battery.
Lonnie Dean Vanillin Jr., bringing drugs into a jail.
Adron Lee Sagely, larceny of construction equipment.
Caleb Franklyn Meave, possession of firearm after former felony conviction.
Sarah Brister, aggravated trafficking of fentanyl.
Scott Christian Smith, aggravated trafficking of fentanyl.
Misdemeanors Filed
Erik Lee Haney, trespassing after conviction while being forbidden.
Kristopher Lee Morphew, public intoxication.
Irene Ann Gail Hardin, petit larceny.
Courtney James Huckaby, petit larceny.
Cassandra Angeline Winders, obstructing officer.
Dewer Cruz, domestic assault and battery in presence of minor.
Elizabeth N. Woodmansee, threaten to perform act of violence.
Michelle Renee Mills, obstructing officer.
Ervin John Speerbrecher, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Everett Zane Smith, disturbing the peace.
Cassandra Angeline Winders, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
Ashley Darleen Rose Johnson, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Christopher Daniel Kelley, driving without a valid driver's license.
Kristian Shaelynn Morris, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Cody Lee Thomas, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
Kelli Lanell Patton, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Camberlynn Borys, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Everett Zane Smith, acts resulting in gross injury/outraging public decency.
