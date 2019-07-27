Marriages Filed
John Sidney Barnes, 58, and Nancy Geraldine Wright, 59, both of Elmore City.
Roy William Wright, 37, Sulphur, and Amanda Rose Nieves, 39, Dougherty.
Dylan James Morgan, 26, Lone Grove, and Ann-Marie Minyard Stepp, 22, Ardmore.
Billy Gene Stroud, 47, and Robin Ann Case, 36, both of Maysville.
Brandon Michael Stokes, 24, and Reagan Shalynn Tice, 20, both of Stratford.
James Cody Kenneth Pimentel, 19, and Alexandria Christine Dickson, 19, both of Pauls Valley.
Divorces Filed
Johnny Eugene Denney and Kelli Renee Denney.
Candis Lea Jones and Brad O. Cantrell.
Felonies Filed
Talon Washington, assault and battery on corrections personnel.
Michael Brandon Hernandez, knowingly concealing stolen property.
Kelly Gregg Shipp, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Gary Standridge, domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Theodore Higgins, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Billy Ray Cannon, endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer.
Misdemeanors Filed
Billy Ray Cannon, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to pay taxes due to state.
Jeffery Brandon Ardrey, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
James Ryan Smith, domestic assault and battery in presence of minor, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Michael McCarroll, domestic abuse – assault and battery, possession of controlled dangerous substance, resisting an officer.
James Andrew Burke, protective order violation.
Roshay Lamont Flowers, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Jessy Eugene Clair, domestic assault and battery in presence of minor, disrupt/prevent/interrupt/emergency telephone call.
Dijon Lamont Allen (alias – Dijon Lamont Hamilton), protective order violation.
Cameron Michael Phillips, protective order violation.
