Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed
Ty Austin Lloyd Hignite, 24, Pauls Valley, and Karmen Elysia Nalley, 22, Wewoka.
Larry Eugene Stockman, 62, Pauls Valley, and Diane Elaine Shawn, 62, Gage.
Charles Levi Thomas, 24, and Logan Nicole Garvin, 20, both of Elmore City.
Asher Tate Lawrence, 26, Sulphur, and Amanda Rebecca Britt, 34, Stratford.
Dylan Caleb Williamson, 32, and Ariel Chloe Cross, 26, both of Austin, Texas.
Richard Derek Walker, 55, Elmore City, and Amber Nichole Dickson, 40, Pauls Valley.
Lyle Chadwick Losson, 49, Luther, and Michelle Renee Keele, 49, Stratford.
Jonathan Thomas Berry, 36, Midwest City, and Jennifer Nicole Elam, 34, Ft. Worth, Texas.
Divorces Filed
Anderson B. Morris and Heather R. Hubbard.
Felonies Filed
Leo Sam Quintana III, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Joshua Alexander Williams, possession of a stolen vehicle.
Jesse James Farnham (alias – Jessie James Farnham), unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Jacob Smith Baker, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Seth Daniel Coots, endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol (after former conviction).
Jessie Dale Stroud, burglary in the second degree.
Misdemeanors Filed
Joshua Alexander Williams, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Valetino Nuncio, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, escape from arrest or detention.
Miranda Rose Blankenship (alias – Miranda Rose McAllister), false reporting of crime.
Carlos Machado Jr., driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Amanda Robison, obstructing officer, disturbing the peace.
Colton Woods, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Salena Marie Miles (alias – Salenna Miles), neglect or refusal to compel child to attend school.
Bert David Roberts III (alias – Burt David Roberts), petit larceny.
Jacob Smith Baker, transporting open container of alcoholic beverage.
Seth Daniel Coots, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Austin Vondrak, public intoxication.
Daxton Bradley Davis, public intoxication.
Jacob Gage Gain, actual physical control of vehicle under the influence.
Cassie Barber, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, transporting open container of alcoholic beverage.
Zane Alixander West, actual physical control of vehicle under the influence of drug.
