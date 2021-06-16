Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed
Charles Temple Daine Heath, 28, and Kristina Lynn Agoston, 40, both of Pauls Valley.
William Dean Grantham, 39, Stratford, and Ericka Nicole Russell, 35, Roff.
Brayden Lee Holman, 21, and Destiny Faith Bray, 19, both of Lindsay.
Martin Edgar McMahan II, 27, Pauls Valley, and Kaylie Michelle Smith, 28, Elmore City.
Ronald Dean Swallow Jr., 51, Elmore City, and Cindy Renee Forsgren, 50, Crescent.
Stanley William Patton, 74, and Rexann Lawson Freeman, 74, both of Pauls Valley.
Laken Reed Dempsey, 18, Stratford, and Patricia Inez Hines, 19, Pauls Valley.
Felonies Filed
Brandy Jean Cater, trafficking methamphetamine, endeavoring to violate the UCDSA (Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substances Act), use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of firearm after former felony conviction, failure to display tax stamp (meth), failure to display tax stamp (fentanyl).
Brittany Joy Stephens, Brandy Jean Cater, trafficking methamphetamine, endeavoring to violate the UCDSA (Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substances Act), use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of firearm after former felony conviction, failure to display tax stamp (meth), failure to display tax stamp (fentanyl).
Richard Zachary Tice, Brandy Jean Cater, trafficking methamphetamine, bringing contraband into jail, assault and battery on police officer, endeavoring to violate the UCDSA (Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substances Act), use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of firearm after former felony conviction, failure to display tax stamp (meth), failure to display tax stamp (fentanyl).
Sheng Long Ling, cultivation of controlled substance, trafficking in illegal drugs.
John Raymond Martin, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Jeffrey Clayton Kelley, 2 counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Elizabeth George Ann Howard (alias – Elizabeth Georgeann Rodman), falsely personate another to create liability.
Barry Carder Deen, domestic abuse – assault and battery and subsequent.
Allen Shane Cox, domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Misdemeanors Filed
Jeffrey Clayton Kelley, resisting an officer.
Elizabeth George Ann Howard (alias – Elizabeth Georgeann Rodman), petit larceny.
Charlie Michael Tyrell Jr., driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Barry Carder Deen, assault and battery.
Nathaniel Bryan Harding, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Sean William Welsh, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Edward Allen Schmidt, protective order violation.
Matthew Jackson Huebner, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Camrynn McDonald, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Gregory Michael Bennet, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
