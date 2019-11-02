Marriages Filed
Austin Michael Don Taylor, 21, and Shelby Kelia Pennington, 19, both of Lindsay.
Dustin George Flanagan, 31, and Jaime Marie Wilkinson, 29, both of Ardmore.
Divorces Filed
Jennifer Darlene Caldwell and Kevin Dewayne Caldwell.
Rose Violet House and Jeffery Maxwell House.
Felonies Filed
Jason Wendell Scott, assault with a dangerous weapon.
James Ryan Smith, 5 counts of stalking.
Misdemeanors Filed
Jason Wendell Scott, breaking and entering with unlawful intent.
Dekota Appleton (alias – Dekota Rae Lewis), possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Gary Don Billings, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Jayme Burnett-Green (alias – Jayme E. Burnett-Evans, Jayme Burnett Evans), neglect or refusal to compel child to attend school.
Dustin Burkett, assault and battery.
Joshua Benjamin Estrada, possession of controlled dangerous substance, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
