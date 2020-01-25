Felonies Filed
Jason Daniel Kozlow, larceny of a motor vehicle.
Brian Wayne Jarman, felony value – false pretenses/bogus check/con game.
Misdemeanors Filed
Dylan Blake Jones, obstructing officer.
Donnie Gene Covel, assault and battery.
William Brad Gunter, petit larceny, disturbing the peace.
Lacey Rose Powers, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Jimmy Jack Cordell, resisting an officer.
John Curtis Cordell, attempted escape from arrest or detention.
Jeffery W. Rowlett, public intoxication.
Dillon Trout, assault and battery.
Eric James Lilley, 2 counts of domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Alejandro Fierro, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Daniel L. Ward, obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.
Amber D. McCarthey, obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.
Alfred Crockette Officer IV, obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.
Tieler Edwin Miles, obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.
Paul Steven Rouse, obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.
Travis Jake Bunch, obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.
Eliceo Valencia Jr., obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.
Michael Wayne Hillhouse, obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.
