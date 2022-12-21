Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed
Robert Anthony Butler, 44, and Amy Ann Gordon, 48, both of Pauls Valley.
Tra Paul Robertson, 26, Oklahoma City, and Kennedie Nicole Ray, 24, Wynnewood.
Gunner Wade Derryberry, 19, Pauls Valley, and Aidan Nevaeh Stephen, 18, Lindsay.
Divorces Filed
Lisa Danielle Lewis and Jon Wesley Lewis.
Karrine Smith and Raymond Smith Jr.
Felonies Filed
Samantha Gayle Amos, burglary in the second degree, 2 counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit a felony.
Colton Woods, burglary in the second degree, conspiracy.
Ralph Lee Billings (aka Ralph Billingsley or Lee Billings), burglary in the second degree, conspiracy.
Misty Renae Green (alias – Misty R. Henry), felony value – false pretenses/con game.
Kenneth Glenn Thompson, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Angela Camille Fleming, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of drug proceeds, possession of controlled dangerous substance without tax stamp affixed, endeavoring to violate the Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substances Act, bringing contraband into a jail.
Corey Bills, violation of Sex Offender Registration Act.
Mandi Lynn Coles, bringing contraband into a jail.
Mandi Lynn Coles, burglary in the second degree.
Edward Glenn McBroom, trafficking in illegal drugs, endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer.
Kayatta Lachelle Reese, child endangerment by driving under the influence.
Misdemeanors Filed
Ana Berta Bejar De Barragan, larceny of lost property.
Melody Amara Christian, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Michael James Fine, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Xuilin Zheng, resisting an officer.
James Edward Jones, protective order violation.
Elizabeth Schmidt, forgery in the second degree.
Olman Santos Arriola, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Mandi Lynn Coles, harassing and threatening electronic communication.
Stacy Dawn Kerns, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Edward Glenn McBroom, leaving scene of accident involving damage.
Kayatta Lachelle Reese, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, driving without a valid driver's license.
