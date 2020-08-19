Marriages Filed
Hunter Landen Walker, 22, Paoli, and Tessa Denise Hornback, 19, Asher.
Divorces Filed
Kelsie Johnson and Joshua Johnson.
Joyce Elaine Cole and Cecil Eugene Cole.
Heaven Kinkade and Caleb Kinkade.
Felonies Filed
Katy Beth Patton, assault and battery on police officer, prisoner placing body fluid on government employee.
Corey Daniel Veales, possession of firearm after former felony conviction.
Morgan Blaine Cooper, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Destiny Desiree Lee, child endangerment by driving under the influence.
Ryan Todd Prichard, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Jamie Eric Mayse, burglary in the second degree.
Thomas Dale Ross, battery/assault and battery on police officer.
Richie Geraldo Richardson, burglary in the first degree, indecent exposure.
Michael Lynn Hambrick, endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer.
Regeana Dianne Sherrill, burglary in the second degree.
Angela Christine Lasley, unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute.
Amanda Robison, domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Misdemeanors Filed
Katy Beth Patton, resisting an officer, malicious injury to property – under $1,000, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
Corey Daniel Veales, disturbing the peace.
Joseph Dawayne Brewer, contributing to the delinquency of minors.
Isaiah Paul Patneaude, public intoxication.
Denis Allen Mitchell, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Thomas Dale Ross, malicious injury to property – under $1,000.
Destiny Desiree Lee, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
Ryan Todd Prichard, malicious injury to property – under $1,000, threaten to perform act of violence.
Jamie Eric Mayse, petit larceny, malicious injury to property – under $1,000.
Thomas Dale Ross, escape from arrest or detention, assault and battery, public intoxication.
Richie Geraldo Richardson, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Angela Christine Lasley, actual physical control of vehicle under the influence.
Jeffrey Brandon Ardrey, breaking and entering with unlawful intent, petit larceny.
Dijon Lamont Allen (alias – Dijon Lamont Hamilton), assault and battery.
Tena Rachelle Dena, assault and battery.
Robbie Lee Odom, 2 counts of harassing and threatening electronic communication.
John Paul Christie, actual physical control of vehicle under the influence, public intoxication.
Christopher Alan Loveless, obstructing officer.
Teddy William Stolhand, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Roy Dean McClain Jr., driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, acts resulting in gross injury.
