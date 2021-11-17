Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed
Carrill David Hill Jr., 49, Oklahoma City, and Deveeda Michelle Johnson, 46, Pauls Valley.
Samuel Taylor Foster, 19, of Maysville, and Shyan Cole Medellin, 21, Lindsay.
Kylar Bradley Cottrell, 24, Wynnewood, and Ashley Nichole Barfield, 22, Roanoke, Texas.
Divorces Filed
Terry Lynn Daniel and Sherry Jo Creech Daniel.
Felonies Filed
Jennifer Gayle Brown, bringing drugs into a jail.
Beverly Karen Brown, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Deborah Lorraine Reed, feloniously pointing firearm.
Charlotte Denise Andrews, fugitive from justice.
Donald C. Smith III, embezzlement.
Misdemeanors Filed
Theodore Higgins, 2 counts of possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Cecil Lee Shells, eluding/attempting to elude police officer, resisting an officer, 2 counts of possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Amanda Robison, disturbing the peace.
David Wayne Fulbright, driving without a valid driver's license.
Darrell Hubby, public intoxication.
Samuel McClintic Blackshaw, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Johna Elizabeth Wilson, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Amanda Robison, disturbing the peace.
Tamara Rickey, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Paige Watson, neglect or refusal to compel child to attend school.
Heather Reames, neglect or refusal to compel child to attend school.
Amanda Danielle Hammond, neglect or refusal to compel child to attend school.
Jacob Lee Broussard, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Niki Nicole Baker, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying weapons.
Jasmine Moneke Patterson, assault and battery.
